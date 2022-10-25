Can We Interest You in an Audi R8 V10 Engine With 1,300 WHP?

How can anyone obtain that much power from an engine, you ask? By basically rebuilding it from the ground up with enhanced parts, and giving it a twin-turbo conversion.
That was the recipe behind this 5.2-liter V10, originally sourced from a first-generation Audi R8, which was once in the possession of Underground Racing.
You may remember the tuner from our previous coverage, as basically all their projects have an insane amount of power. The same goes for this lump too, which boasts Stage 3 upgrades, with lots of new internals, some of which were custom-made for it.
On 93-octane pump gas, it puts out as much as 1,100 horsepower, not at the crank, but at the wheels (!). Fill the tank with race gas, and you will see that number climb to a whopping 1,300 whp. As a result, when measuring the output at the crank, you get a mill capable of churning out more than the Bugatti Chiron's quad-turbo W16. Heck, depending on what type of ride it would go in, it might even smoke it down the quarter-mile.
And it’s a complete engine, according to the vendor, that is currently listed for grabs. Azcycleparts is responsible for finding it a new home, and in their social media post, embedded at the bottom of the page, they say that you can find it in their portfolio on eBay. However, we couldn’t, at the time of writing, and therefore we cannot tell you how much it costs to make it yours.
Nevertheless, about two weeks ago, we covered another 5.2-liter V10 engine sourced from an Audi R8 that was listed for grabs. That one featured no modifications, and it had an asking price of $27,000. As a result, you know that this one is bound to fetch a whole lot more than that, don’t you?
