Work on Your Drag Racing Jab With This Stage 3 Lamborghini Huracan

If you have several hundred thousand dollars to spend on your next set of wheels, then we may have found the perfect example, or one of the best anyway. It is a Lamborghini Huracan with a twin-turbo conversion that boasts a dizzying amount of power.
Made in 2016, it has 10,900 miles (17,540 km) on the odometer, and it is currently in Underground Racing’s possession, looking for a new home. The tuner is willing to let it go for $349,000 or about $140,000 more than the MSRP of the supercar in the United States, which it will simply annihilate in a straight-line duel and probably at the racetrack too.
The reason is the Stage 3 upgrade, which comprises a twin-turbo conversion, as we already mentioned, as well as K&N air filters, custom exhaust system made of aircraft-quality stainless steel, aftermarket heat shielding, ice water reservoir, and many others. In fact, the tuner disassembled the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine powering the stock Huracan, upgraded it, and then put everything back together. They also paid extra attention to the transmission, as it has to cope with an insane amount of thrust.
So, how much power are we looking at here? Glad you asked, because with pump gas in the tank, it has no less than 1,100 horsepower to play with. That’s not at the crank, but at the wheels, meaning that, in theory, it would likely humiliate some of the fastest machines on the planet down the quarter-mile. That is definitely not all, as on race gas, the output increases to an even more impressive 1,300 hp at the wheels.
Don’t worry about any potential headaches that such a machine might give you, as it is accompanied by a 2-year/24,000-mile (38,624-km) warranty, the ad claims. So, would it be your next fun car if you had that much money lying around?
