2,500-HP Lamborghini Gallardo Breaks Own Record, Makes 250-MPH Look Easy

There are two types of race car owners, those obsessed with cars and those obsessed with titles. This 2,500 hp Lamborghini Gallardo owner won’t quit when it comes to bagging the fastest car titles. He’s the second-quickest man in a GT-R and is currently looking to break his own 244 mph (392 kph) Gallardo record. Kyle Loftis from 1320video was fortunate enough to capture him break his record.

6 photos