Take a Trip to California This Weekend, See the 2021 Acura Integra Concept in Person

Want to see the 2021 Acura Integra Concept in the flesh? Well, then you’ll have to take a trip to Torrance, California, this weekend, because that’s where it will be. 9 photos



The oldest will be a 1986 three-door, borrowed from the Honda Collection Hall, as well as a 1987 race car replica that has the same owner. A 1989 five-door coming from an Acura enthusiast, two 1992 Integras, a sedan from a private owner, a coupe rally replica from RealTime Racing, and another two coupes from the Honda Collection Hall and an enthusiast, will also be at the event. Rounding off the cars on display will be two Type Rs, one made in 1997 and the other in 2001, with the latter having a Phoenix Yellow paint finish and over 5,000 miles (8,000+ km) under its belt, both of them from the Honda Collection Hall. Previewing the production model set to arrive at dealers nationwide in the first half of 2022, with a starting price of around $30,000, it will celebrate its public premiere at the RADwood SoCal this Saturday, on November 20.A fancier-looking version of the latest Honda Civic Si, the Acura Integra Concept is a sporty compact with a sloping roofline, which makes it a rival to the likes of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and Mercedes-Benz CLA. It uses a turbo’d 1.5-liter VTEC, with undisclosed output and torque, which is likely identical to the one powering its cousin, where it develops 200 hp and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm).In addition to the Integra study, Acura will also bring other hot rides to the car show. No less than 10 older Integras are set to join it under the spotlight, including the 1996 GS-R from ‘The Fast and The Furious’, coming from a private owner, and several champ racers.The oldest will be a 1986 three-door, borrowed from the Honda Collection Hall, as well as a 1987 race car replica that has the same owner. A 1989 five-door coming from an Acura enthusiast, two 1992 Integras, a sedan from a private owner, a coupe rally replica from RealTime Racing, and another two coupes from the Honda Collection Hall and an enthusiast, will also be at the event. Rounding off the cars on display will be two Type Rs, one made in 1997 and the other in 2001, with the latter having a Phoenix Yellow paint finish and over 5,000 miles (8,000+ km) under its belt, both of them from the Honda Collection Hall.

