Tuned Ford Mustang GT Races Lamborghini, Trampling Occurs

Let's say you're willing to enter the Lamborghini supercar world and your budget sits at around $100,000 - is there any hope? The answer is yes and it involves the early Gallardos built between 2003 and 2008. So, what do you do right after purchasing such a Raging Bull? You race a Mustang, obviously!
The proper way to engage in the adventure mentioned above is to take the battle to the drag strip. Not only will you be able to keep things on the safe side, but the standing start normally used during this sort of quarter-mile shenanigans will allow you to make use of the retired supercar's AWD.
After all, with the middle section of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine accommodating a 500 horsepower 5.0-liter V10, you might want to use every possible advantage, since go-fast numbers in the industry have become quite a bit sharper since this Italian exotic retired.
Then again, the adventure we have here involves racing on the road (please don't use this as an example), so we're talking about the good old rolling start that reduces the chances of wheelspin, causes less traffic disruptions and allows the drivers to disappear quicker.
Sure, the Gen III Coyote powering the current iteration of the Mustang GT is a solid proposal, packing 460 ponies at the crank. But the example we have here did receive minor mods before challenging the Lambo to a straight-line duel.
To be more precise, the 5.0-liter V8 has been gifted with a JLT cold air intake and a Lund Racing tune. And while the Gallardo we have here, a 2007 model, packs the e-gear (single-clutch, automated manual), the Ford comes with the swift-shifting 10-speed automatic.
You can head over to the 9:20 timestamp of the video below to see the pair of 5-liter toys engaging in 20 mph roll races.
