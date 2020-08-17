Supercharged Mustang GT Races Corvette ZR1, Disaster Nearly Strikes

Do you know what happens when the racing gods don't want two mortals in a supercharged Ford Mustang GT and an also-modded Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 to battle it out? We're here to answer that question with the help of a recent velocity brawl featuring the two slabs of America.
We're talking about a pair of modded machines that are pretty close in terms of the output. Both of them feature serious mods and, despite the fact that the 5.0-liter V8 of the pony used to deliver 460 hp and the Vette's factory-blown 6.2-liter V8 packs 755 hp, each of these bad boys had around 1,000 horses to put down during the race.
YouTubers Stang Mode and Street Speed 717 (the ZR1 wielder) thought this would be the usual street fight, but things didn't quite go that way.
That's because their initial battle, which you'll find at the 5:00 point of the first clip below, saw the Mustang attempting to... eat its opponent, albeit with the driver managing to bring that rear end back on track just before trading paint with the C7-generation ZR1.
As for the second attempt, this saw the built ten-speed auto of the Ford experiencing issues, but nothing kept these guys from racing. Not even the problems they subsequently had with getting an even start (hearing the horn over the sound of the vicious exhausts proved to be a challenge).
In the end, the 2,000 horsepower confrontation took place, with the speed devils finally being able to get some clean runs. Nevertheless, if this doesn't serve as an example of why you should take such fights to the drag strip (even if you must install roll protection hardware according to multiple rules, such as in the case of cars quicker than 10.99s in the 1/4-mile), we're not sure what could serve that purpose.
PS: You'll find an outside view of the oopsie at the 8:39 timestamp of the second clip below (the one on the right).
