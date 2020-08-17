2020 Shelby GT500 Pickup Is the Barra Ute Australia Deserves

There's the FPV GS and the XR8, which had V8 engines. But the Falcon ute is also famous for some six-cylinder powertrains. Yes, unlike with the Mustang, they got downsizing right.
Now, we're not experts in these Australian-made cars, which went out of production a few years ago. But this rendering by 3D artist Rostislav Prokop was just too cool, plus it gave us an opportunity to talk about the "Barra" engine.
The Barra is the nickname (after a fish) of the Australian-made Ford 4-liter straight-six. It's been steadily growing in popularity as a swap powertrain because of its durability. Factory outputs ranged from about 200 horsepower to 430 horsepower in the limited-edition XR6 Turbo. The crazy thing is somebody has already put one of those in the Mustang GT350.
Despite being loosely related to American straight-6 truck engines, the Barra is modern. It has DOHC with four valves per cylinder. Australian tuners have managed to push it well past the 1,000 horsepower mark. However, the Shelby GT500 is not a slouch either.
The all-new pony packs a supercharged 5.2L V8 pumping out 760hp and 625 lb-ft of torque. The all-mighty Ford packs a suitable price of about $92,000 with the carbon fiber track pack, so it's not exactly utility truck material. However, the appeal of this combination is undeniably there.
View this post on Instagram
Too much hate was created when I upload this Shelby like a Sport Pick Up Wagon. But I still thinking about it, why I can’t to do this cars? Why I can’t do it something what I want to do? That’s still a 3D car. Here the imagination is unlimited! Yes I created this car on the Ford Falcon Ute, because that’s one of the newest pickup car which have to be potential for this build. Thank you for your support O DESIGN @rostislav_prokop #fordmustang #ford #mustang #mustanggt #coupe #americanmuscle #pickup #mustangpickup #muscle #musclecar #american #foxbody #foxbodymustang #fastback #fastbackmustang #gt #classic #classiccar #oldschool #oldschoolcars #usacars #usacar #musclecar #design #art #rostislavprokop @americanmusclehd @classics_culture @classicsdaily @classiccar @detroitclassicz @musclekingz_show @muscle.cars.only @amazing_cars @excessivexotics @slammedenuff @slammedtruck @fe_motorworks
View this post on Instagram
2020 Shelby GT500 Sport Pick Up The most powerful pickup on the world DESIGN @rostislav_prokop #fordmustang #ford #mustang #mustanggt #coupe #americanmuscle #pickup #mustangpickup #muscle #musclecar #american #foxbody #foxbodymustang #fastback #fastbackmustang #gt #classic #classiccar #oldschool #oldschoolcars #usacars #usacar #musclecar #design #art #rostislavprokop @americanmusclehd @classics_culture @classicsdaily @classiccar @detroitclassicz @musclekingz_show @muscle.cars.only @amazing_cars @excessivexotics @slammedenuff @slammedtruck @fe_motorworks