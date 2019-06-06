New Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Spied Ahead of 2020 Debut, Looks Understated

GM President Confirms “Complete Electric Lineup, Including A Pickup Truck”

18 photos Tesla announced a pickup truck eons ago. Then Ford entered the scene with the F-150 Hybrid, which will be followed by an electric option of the half-ton workhorse. Not long now, General Motors will follow suit with a “complete electric lineup, including a pickup truck.”



Those words come from Mark Reuss, the president of General Motors. Speaking to



The first brand within General Motors to utilize



“This architecture is the canvas on which we will paint a profitable EV program,” said Reuss, but going forward, General Motors has to invest in charging infrastructure in the United States of America. As internal combustion compliance becomes more expensive, there’s no denying EV adoption will grow in the coming years. Reuss expects greater consumer acceptance of their EVs, "plus they are going to be great cars.”



Also in January 2019, the vice president of GMC let it slip the engineers are working on an



Priced at $69,000 before the federal tax credit, the R1T is scheduled to enter production in 2020 for the 2021 model year. Even in entry-level configuration, Rivian promises 402 horsepower, 413 pound-feet of torque, and a 105-kWh battery with more than 230 miles (370 kilometers) of range.