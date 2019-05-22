General Motors Delays LM2 Duramax, Costs More Than 5.3-liter V8 Engine Option

BMW Unveils Most Powerful Versions of the X5 and X7 SUVs, the M50i

General Motors hyped the LM2 Duramax a lot in the past couple of months, but as it happens, the inline-six won't arrive in the Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500 this fall. The Detroit-based automaker pushed back the launch of the 3.0-liter turbo diesel over a “slight delay" in the certification process. 13 photos



First of all, the 3.0-liter turbo diesel is $2,495 more expensive than the 5.3-liter V8. In comparison to the 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder, make that $3,890 more. And in terms of Americana, nothing beats the small-block V8. There is a silver lining, however, and that’s the superiority of the Duramax in comparison to Ford and Ram. Thanks to 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, the Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500 with this engine promise best-in-class performance.



Every configuration with the Duramax comes standard with the 10-speed automatic transmission co-developed with the Ford Motor Company. It’s a slick-shifting gearbox, and so far, reliability has been top notch. The six- and eight-speed transmissions of old are still available, and no, there’s no manual option to speak of in this segment.



Customers with a limited budget are treated to 285 horsepower and 305 pound-feet of torque, Active Fuel Management, six cylinders, and 4.3 liters of displacement. A General Motors spokesperson told



According to Automotive News, dealers were told to cancel all orders for Duramax-engined pickups until further notice. On the upside for the customers, dealers were instructed to offer a replacement 2020 model. The thing is, General Motors could end up losing a lot of Duramax customers by doing so.