autoevolution
 

New Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Spied Ahead of 2020 Debut, Looks Understated

6 Jun 2019, 18:48 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Right now, the new SEAT Leon has got to be the least interesting of the upcoming VW Group debuts. Perhaps for that reason, the company is already working on an attention-grabbing Cupra model before the RS and GTI sisters arrive.
23 photos
New Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Spied Ahead of 2020 Debut, Looks UnderstatedNew Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Spied Ahead of 2020 Debut, Looks UnderstatedNew Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Spied Ahead of 2020 Debut, Looks UnderstatedNew Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Spied Ahead of 2020 Debut, Looks UnderstatedNew Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Spied Ahead of 2020 Debut, Looks UnderstatedNew Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Spied Ahead of 2020 Debut, Looks UnderstatedNew Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Spied Ahead of 2020 Debut, Looks UnderstatedNew Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Spied Ahead of 2020 Debut, Looks UnderstatedNew Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Spied Ahead of 2020 Debut, Looks UnderstatedNew Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Spied Ahead of 2020 Debut, Looks UnderstatedNew Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Spied Ahead of 2020 Debut, Looks UnderstatedNew Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Spied Ahead of 2020 Debut, Looks UnderstatedNew Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Spied Ahead of 2020 Debut, Looks UnderstatedNew Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Spied Ahead of 2020 Debut, Looks UnderstatedNew Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Spied Ahead of 2020 Debut, Looks UnderstatedNew Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Spied Ahead of 2020 Debut, Looks UnderstatedNew Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Spied Ahead of 2020 Debut, Looks UnderstatedNew Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Spied Ahead of 2020 Debut, Looks UnderstatedNew Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Spied Ahead of 2020 Debut, Looks UnderstatedNew Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Spied Ahead of 2020 Debut, Looks UnderstatedNew Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Spied Ahead of 2020 Debut, Looks UnderstatedNew Cupra Leon Hot Hatch Spied Ahead of 2020 Debut, Looks Understated
In quick succession, we got an official statement from a SEAT boss and spyshots of this hot hatch prototype at the Nurburgring. Instead of a more powerful car with AWD, the Cupra brand is giving us a hybrid with 245 HP (plug-in is implied).

These latest spyshots show the Cupra Leon undergoing a round of testing in the Alps. It's wearing a camouflage wrap, but we can still see how understated its design is. This is partly due to the more premium nature of the base next-generation Leon, but they could have done much more with the exhaust and diffuser as well. Where's the carbon fiber?

Despite the subtle nature of the new Cupra and what the rumors say, we find it hard to believe that this is a plug-in hybrid, since it has no visible ports. Perhaps we misunderstood the whole thing, and there isn't a 1.5-liter turbo+electricity under the hood, like the Cupra Formentor. This could just be a mild-hybrid 2-liter turbo that's to be shared with the Golf GTI. That would be better, but the gap betwen it and the Golf R would still grow.

  That wouldn't make the purists happy, but automakers are facing increasing scrutiny from EU legislators, who want to kill everything that's hot or fun. SEAT is even working on an EV, something it didn't want only a few years ago.

The one major positive of this generation switch will be the upgraded interior. We can almost see the digital dashboard, while the infotainment screen will have over-the-air updates, Amazon Alexa and superior graphics. Also, expect a more modern climate control system and a driver-oriented dashboard.
Cupra Cupra Leon Leon Cupra Hot Hatch spyshots
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Passat GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTE CompactVOLKSWAGEN PassatVOLKSWAGEN Passat CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTE MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat VariantVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat AlltrackVOLKSWAGEN Passat Alltrack MediumAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 