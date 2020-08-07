Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Modded Audi RS3, Destruction Occurs

Simple Driving Laws You Might (But Shouldn’t) Break This Summer

In the muscle corner, we have a now-widebody Hellcat (we can't really call it a narrow-body), which tips the scales at around 4,400 lbs and measures 5,017 mm (197.5 inches) in length.As for the sedan-build-on-a-hot-hatch corner, this is occupied by the Audi RS3 (which will be replaced later this year), a 3,593 lbs performer that is 4,325 mm (170.3 inches) long.However, both performance machines have been taken to the gym prior to this race. Thus, according to YouTube label Wheels, which caught the velocity fight on camera, the Hellcat 's 6.2-liter supercharged V8 jumped from 707 to 850 ponies, while the RS3's 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-five has gained an extra 250 horses, for a total of 650 hp.The drag race fortunately took place at the drag, so not only did the two drivers keep things on the safe side, but they were also able to make the most out of their machines thanks to the prepped surface of the track.Now, the Ingolstadt sedan has an advantage from the get-go, since it comes inform. And while the Hellcat may or may not be on its factory rubber (think: limited 275-section rear tires), the RS3 Sedan features Hoosier racing slicks.The German toy also comes with a dual-clutch tranny, which is quicker than anything the Hellcat has to offer, regardless if we're talking about the six-speed manual or the eight-speed automatic.In a bit of a spoiler, we'll mention the Dodge driver showed a better reaction time, but you'll find the rest of the quarter-mile tale in the video below.As a bonus, the clip also shows a battle between another Hellcat and a C6-generation Corvette Z06 and yes, the driver of the latter did seem to have trouble shifting into second gear...