Get Your Pickup Craving Pumping High With These No Reserve 1931 / 1932 Fords

Have you noticed that most classic car auctions mostly feature vehicles that usually are not adept at hauling goods or traversing rough terrain? There are exceptions, of course, and we found a curiously matching pair of examples amidst the storm of approximately 1,000 cars almost set to cross the auction block during Mecum’s Kissimmee Summer Special.
The Florida event is just about ready to open its physical and virtual gates to early bidders – you can already select your favorites and place a bid on the auction houses’ online listings ahead of the actual event taking place at the Osceola Heritage Park from August 26th through 29th.
With a gathering of such order of magnitude full collections are always bound to appear – we already discussed some of the highlights from one of the main attractions, The Marty Nelson Collection. Now it is time to see a couple of Ford stars from the “Arnie and Ethel Collection” - and, best of all, these vehicles are featured at no reserve.
The Buhl family of Sturgis, Michigan, has been in love with cars for more than three decades – Arnie's first love was for the Blue Oval’s Thunderbirds and over the years the pair has begun an eclectic assembly of around 25 cars. They now have their own display space for their collection and the latter undergoes a refreshment sale every few years.
This time around it was time for no less than nine vehicles to leave the premises and featured among them are two lovely Ford pickups – a 1931 Model A and a deeply customized 1932 Flatbed.
The former comes with a 201 cubic inch in-line four engine equipped with a Zenith carburetor and hooked to a 3-speed manual transmission as well as a spiral bevel differential. The vintage wooden bed rails and the contrasting two-tone green over black finish thoroughly evokes the countryside.
On the other hand, the 1932 Ford Flatbed pickup looks ready to grab anyone’s attention with its custom chrome work, bespoke Maroon bodywork, airbrushed graphics and ornated dashboard. It surely is not everyone’s cup of tea, but it might score some points with its Edmunds flathead V8 engine and automatic transmission.
