Crashed C8 Corvette Looks Beyond Repair

As you know from an Insurify study, drivers of “sports car-inspired models” get more speeding tickets than others. The C8 Corvette is a proper sports car, that’s for sure, and speed also happens to be a given thanks to the LT2 small-block V8 that shoots it to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds.
It’s understandable, therefore, why crashes of the C8 pop up on forums and enthusiast groups every now and then. On this occasion, “the first Accelerate Yellow was totaled” as per tunerC8 on Instagram, even though this claim is impossible to verify at the time of reporting.
Also impossible is tracking down the source of these images, which have spread like wildfire on multiple platforms because of the rarity of Accelerate Yellow and the C8 for the 2020 model year. Up to May 1st, this color accounted for 3 percent of 20,181 orders for the midship Corvette.
The flatbed truck on which the totaled car is pictured features an Arizona plate, and from the looks of the terrain and vegetation, the unfortunate event appears to have happened in the Grand Canyon State. Now that a glance or two at the unsightly state of the C8 and the weeds poking out of it.
There’s no denying that speed is one of the factors that led to this crash, the kind of velocity that has ruined the front wheels and four quarter panels. The bumpers? They may have been damaged beyond repair.
Worse still, the removable roof panel and engine cover are broken, and the dual radiators up front need to be replaced. Or do they? On closer inspection, structural parts of the car appear to have been damaged so much that the owner would be better off with the insurance company’s money.
Covered in dust and dirt inside and out, this wrecked C8 is a kind reminder that speed is thrilling but also dangerous. From beginner to experienced drivers, the best way to experience high velocities behind the wheel is to give it the beans in a controlled environment such as a drag strip or a circuit.
Sadly the first accelerate yellow was totaled. Hope all passengers are okay.