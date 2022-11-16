Flooded C8 Corvettes Hit the Used Car Market, How Much Would You Pay for Them?

Some cars that have fallen victim to Hurricane Ian have been listed for grabs. The offer is very generous, as you could land your own flooded vehicle for a very decent sum. However, these two C8 Chevrolet Corvettes are probably not the bargain you were hoping for.
Advertised on iaai, the blue copy is a 2023 model, in the 3LT configuration, and it looks like it has seen much better days. Dirt has gotten the best of it, as it can be seen inside and out, and it is inoperable.
Nonetheless, if you can get the engine to start again, which is going to be very tricky, as it depends on how long it was submerged, then you will enjoy a great driver’s car. Still, we wouldn’t bet blindly on it, and we’d get in touch with the seller to find out more about it. Also, if possible, we’d also take a trip to Fort Myers, in Florida, and check it out in person, preferably accompanied by a trusty mechanic who knows their way around ‘Vettes.
Also listed on iaai, the red copy is located in Fort Myers too, so that’s one way to kill two birds with one stone. Like its blue counterpart, it is a 2023 model and doesn’t start anymore. It also looks much better overall, though that shouldn’t be the decisive factor to make you bid on it, as it could hide all sorts of dirty secrets beneath the skin. Oh, this one is a 1LT, so you are looking at less gear.
Both of them feature the same engine behind the seats, a 6.2-liter V8. When paired to the optional performance exhaust system, it pumps out 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. And that may not seem like much, but the Stingray is very fast, with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint taking less than 3 seconds, and a top speed rated at 194 mph (312 kph).
