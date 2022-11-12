Tens of Thousands of Flooded Vehicles Sold at Salvaged Auctions Will End Up on the Roads

With global warming causing hurricanes and tropical storms to become more common in the past years, it’s not only humans and property that suffer. Tens of thousands of vehicles were totaled by floodings caused by Hurricane Ian. Most of them will get back into the used-car market.
Cars and water don’t mix well, as we are reminded all too often, last time during Hurricane Ian. The deadliest hurricane to strike Florida since 1935, Ian caused widespread destruction and took a terrible toll on human life. Cars were not spared either, with many being wrecked during the hurricane. Even when they still look pristine, flooded vehicles are prone to all sorts of problems, but that doesn’t stop rescue companies like Copart or IAA from collecting and selling them at auction.
In a previous statement to News-Press, Copart said it recovered more than 60,000 totaled vehicles in Florida in the aftermath of Ian. Many are common, run-of-the-mill family cars, but some remarkable models also met their demise during the disaster. Of course, being so many, they earned their own category on Copart’s webpage. Following the link on the homepage, you get a list of flood-damaged vehicles sorted based on their estimated retail value.
A total of 5,261 vehicles were listed under the “all Ian vehicles” category at the time of writing. The number fluctuates as Copart adds new ones or auction winners take them down. At the top of the list, we see a 2020 Rolls-Royce Dawn estimated at $346,000, a 2021 Ferrari Roma ($333,000), and several Bentleys, all valued at more than $310,000. Floridians seem to love Bentley because the first page of this list is filled with Continental, Bentayga, and Flying Spur cars.
The sheer number of desirable cars listed as “non-repairable” or “salvage title” reveals a lucrative business. Many of these flooded cars will get a cosmetic boost and land on the used-car market, often hundreds of miles from areas hit by storms to trick unsuspecting buyers. This is all but guaranteed, especially in the current tight market for used cars. It’s worth paying attention to those because, although most dealers are legitimate, some businesses and individuals may try to sell flood-damaged cars without revealing a vehicle’s true history.
Buying a flooded vehicle is not a very good idea, even when it appears to be in good condition. Many expensive repairs might await further down the line. Electronics are prone to break due to water damage and tend to be the most costly components of a vehicle. In some cases, water can cause dangerous problems, like airbags not deploying in case of a crash or even EV batteries catching fire. That’s why it is important to know how to tell apart flooded examples when you’re in the market for a used vehicle.
