5 Flooded Lamborghini from San Diego Replaced with Brand New Huracan

4 Ferrari Gets Stranded on Flooded New Jersey Highway, Jeep Plows Through

More on this:

Channel Your Inner Car Flipper With This Flooded McLaren 570S

If flooded exotics are your thing, then Christmas has probably come earlier this year, because we just found a McLaren 570S that needs a new home and a lot of work. 11 photos



More importantly, though, the engine is said to start and run at idle speed, as per the ad, which also reveals that it is located in Hartford, Connecticut, part of an upcoming lot. The estimated retail value of such a vehicle, albeit in top-notch condition, is $189,000, according to the listing, though it remains to be seen how much this one will go for.



As a reminder, the 570S, together with the entire Sports Series range, is old news, as the



Powering it is an kW ) at 7,500 rpm and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque between 5,000 and 6,5000 rpm, and is mated to a seven-speed transmission. It has double-wishbone suspension, adaptive dampers, open differential with brake steer, and several safety gizmos. The naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint is dealt with in 3.2 seconds, and top speed is rated at 204 mph (328 kph), the official spec sheet reveals. As it’s common with vehicles listed for grabs on Copart , we have no idea how this British sports car ended up underwater . What we can tell you instead is that you’re looking at a 2018 model, with 12,765 miles (20,543 km) on the odo, that looks pretty decent inside and out, for the most part.More importantly, though, the engine is said to start and run at idle speed, as per the ad, which also reveals that it is located in Hartford, Connecticut, part of an upcoming lot. The estimated retail value of such a vehicle, albeit in top-notch condition, is $189,000, according to the listing, though it remains to be seen how much this one will go for.As a reminder, the 570S, together with the entire Sports Series range, is old news, as the Artura hybrid has gained more attention. But if the electrified model isn’t your favorite relatively affordable McLaren, then the 570S is still capable of putting a big smile on your face, regardless if you’re talking about the occasional track run or a trip to the local supermarket.Powering it is an older V8 , with twin turbochargers and a 3.8-liter displacement that can be revved all the way up to 8,500 rpm. It pumps out 562 hp (570 ps / 419) at 7,500 rpm and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque between 5,000 and 6,5000 rpm, and is mated to a seven-speed transmission. It has double-wishbone suspension, adaptive dampers, open differential with brake steer, and several safety gizmos. The naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint is dealt with in 3.2 seconds, and top speed is rated at 204 mph (328 kph), the official spec sheet reveals.