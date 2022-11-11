Jackie Kennedy's 1974 BMW Bavaria 3.0 S Looks Pitiful Sitting in a Salvage Yard

Born Bouvier, former first lady Jacqueline Lee Kennedy Onassis used to own a 1974 BMW Bavaria 3.0 S finished in green over tan. That car, namely chassis 3180458, was used by Jackie between 1974 and 1992.
Purchased brand-spanking new during her marriage to Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis, the German sedan was primarily driven from Jackie’s apartment in Manhattan to her estate in New Jersey. Sold to her neighbor in NJ, the vehicle is currently sitting in a salvage yard in Florida.
How did it end up like this? For starters, you can blame Hurricane Ian for the water damage that made a mess of the interior and engine bay. The paintwork, body panels, and the driver-side turn signal have seen better days as well. Offered by Copart with a certificate of destruction, the vehicle currently shows 65,552 miles (105,496 kilometers). It’s not known if those miles are correct, reflecting the engine, transmission, and chassis mileage.
Currently located in Punta Gorda, the BMW is listed with an estimated retail value of $8,860.67 by the Dallas-based firm, which dominates the salvage car market. Six years ago, New York-based auctioneer Gotta Have It! Advertised the very same 1974 BMW Bavaria 3.0 S for $295,000. A 70-year-old woman owned it back then, and under her ownership, the car had its air conditioning system, stereo, and leather upholstery replaced.
Equipped with a torque-converter automatic transmission rather than the more desirable manual, this example of the breed features a dual-carbureted sixer. Codenamed M30B30V, the 3.0-liter mill was originally rated at 178 horsepower and 188 pound-foot (that’d be 255 Nm).
A concours-like car usually goes for $40,000 these days, but $8,860.67 seems to be the right price for the flood-damaged Bimmer originally owned by Jackie Kennedy. If you’re interested in this vehicle, you will be able to place a bid on it starting Monday, November 14th, at 10:00 am ET.
