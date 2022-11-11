Jackie Kennedy's 1974 BMW Bavaria 3.0 S Looks Pitiful Sitting in a Salvage Yard

More on this:

1 BMW iX Flow Gets Named on TIME's List of Best Inventions 2022

2 2024 BMW X5 M60i Hits the Nurburgring With Its Big Grille and Gets Driven Hard

3 2024 BMW X6 LCI Digitally Drops All Camouflage, Suggests It Knows How to Act ‘Tame’

4 1992 BMW 850CSi 4-Door Wagon Looks So Cool You'll Want To Buy One, but You Can't

5 2023 BMW X1 M35i Spied at the Nurburgring Looking Hungry for Mercedes-AMG Blood