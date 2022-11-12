1973 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Spider for Sale With a History of Famous Owners, You Could Be Next

Ferrari is one of those car manufacturers that have a special appeal. Whether we’re talking about exotic styling, gorgeous interiors, powerful engines, or classy presence, there’s something for everybody to love.
Well, this 1973 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spider by Scaglietti is looking to make a new patron with plenty of cash to spare feel like a star. It takes all of the things mentioned above and raises the bet with a list of celebrity owners throughout its past. That record is comprised of Evel Knievel, Frankie Crocker, and Reggie Jackson, all of whom have achieved greatness throughout their lives.
Aside from the notable chain of previous owners, the car is special in its own right. The 365 GTS/4 “Daytona” Spider brings both firsts and lasts of Ferrari design to the table. This prancing horse was the first road car from Ferrari to come with the company’s 4.3-liter dual-overhead-cam V12 engine, which was mounted in the front.
Mated to 5-speed manual gearbox, the powerplant pushed out an impressive 347 hp (352 ps) and 318 lb. ft. (432Nm) of torque. This pushed the 365 GTS/4 to a top speed of 174 mph (280 kph), striking fear into their rivals, Lamborghini. A perfect 50/50 weight distribution complemented by independent suspension and disc brakes all around offered superb handling for the time period and completed an already outstanding package.
Sadly, this would also be the last Ferrari to emphasize the great front-engine grand touring tradition for over 20 years. It was the last model to feature Gioacchino Colombo’s classic short-block V12, and only 121 examples were built, making the 365 GTS/4 highly collectible.
This specific car is chassis number 16835, the 89th to leave the production line, and it has been well taken care of throughout its life. It is believed it has never been subjected to a comprehensive restoration, but the car has seen some work done to it.
This 365 GTS/4 has been repainted while Frankie Crocker owned it. A new interior in the factory-correct Nero color was commissioned, this time when Reggie Jackson was the owner, who also mounted new Borrani wire wheels with triple-eared European-style knock-off hubs.
In terms of mechanical maintenance, the car has seen a rebuild of the carburetors, suspension, brakes, and exhaust system in 2008. Since 2011, only 2,542 miles were added to the odometer, which now reads a fairly low 29,431 miles (47,364 km). In those 11 years, a certified Ferrari dealer has been in charge of the car’s upkeep.
This verifiable Maranello legend brings together rarity, great maintenance, and celebrity ownership, in an ultimate package for any Ferrari collector with $2,400,000 to spare.
