A Flooded Ford Isn't Scaring a Bentley Bentayga Away, but It's Making a BMW Tremble

The Rufford Mill Ford is already a well-known place in the UK. It’s not famous because of its historical heritage or because it is very close to a place where people like to organize various events, no. It has become an important spot for YouTubers that want to share with the world the blind faith some drivers put in their cars. And tens or even hundreds of thousands love watching these attempts unfold.
Most of us have learned or have been advised by more experienced drivers to not cross water that cannot be entered safely by foot or is reaching the middle section of our cars’ wheels. You might have also been taught that entering a generous puddle of water should be done at a very low speed and crossing it must be done with care.
But adrenaline and the need to show off have curbed the enthusiasm of many after they forgot that physics matters. The resistance force of the water will push back and will most likely lead to parts falling off, unexpected deceleration, and, in some cases, even minor injuries if the speed is high enough.
But, in the case of a first-generation Bentley Bentayga that was sent with haste through the Rufford Mill Ford, we can’t see anything falling off thanks to its increased ride height. As you will be able to discover down below, the vehicle enters the large body of water at an impressive speed. Still, the front bumper lip does not touch it. The big wheels and the air suspension helped this driver avoid a potential headache.
However, that can’t be said about the slightly upgraded BMW 4 Series Coupe (F32) that attempted to cross the ford slowly at first. The driver went in correctly but accelerated unexpectedly after all four tires were in the water. This turned into a small disaster immediately because the vehicle’s most important components were temporarily submerged.
The driver should have disconnected the battery and called for a tow truck to ensure the fluids were ok. But after succeeding in bringing the engine back to life and seeing white smoke coming out of the exhaust, they stopped on the side of the road and assessed the situation. Popping up the hood revealed what bystanders anticipated – water made a mess.
Finally, a Rover driver showed everyone how such a road occurrence should be handled – they just glided through the ford with no issue whatsoever. That’s how everyone should have done it, but where would be the fun in that, right? Now watch the video and enjoy the splashing.
