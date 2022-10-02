Farmers With Tractors Put On a Show, a Flooded Ford Is No Match for Them

Nottinghamshire has its fair share of arable land. This means tractors and other farm utility vehicles are often spotted in the area and other neighboring parts. This story revolves around the farmers and drivers that operate machinery in the Rufford Mill area because they helped the locals enjoy a free splashing contest. It was quite the opportunity for those standing too close to cool off on a sunny, yet chilly autumn day.
The Rufford Mill Ford keeps growing in popularity thanks to young people who go there almost on a daily basis. They are on a mission to record cars that try to cross the shallow area filled with water and publish the most courageous or irresponsible drivers on YouTube. Lately, this type of footage has been raking in the views solely because many forget water isn’t that good for your car’s internals.
However, instead of looking at common fails, this time the people that gathered around the Rufford Mill Ford enjoyed an uncommon display of power brought by tractors. The drivers most likely work at the Rufford Hills Farm, and they had to carry different types of loads.
Thanks to the Rainworth River’s rising levels, the Rufford Mill Ford had plenty of water for the agricultural machinery operators to put the pedal to the metal and give those sitting on the sides a good show and a brief shower.
No worries, though! Everything was done in good fun, and nobody got mad. The Rufford Mill Ford is a historical place with roots that extend to the 12th century. Now, it has all the chances in the world to become a famous place once again.
Before you decide on visiting the UK and renting a car just to cross the ford, watch how these John Deere tractor operators made a lot of people’s day. They did not hold back!
