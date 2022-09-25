Watch a Vauxhall Van Lose Half of Its Front End After Crossing a Famous Ford

The UK is filled with amazing places and breathtaking scenery. Even though the country is one of the richest nations on Earth, its people still have to deal with infrastructure issues. One of the most interesting ones is the well-known Rufford ford – a puddle that never disappears, but sometimes gets flooded. It rained in the UK, so drivers that went through the area decided to have a go at testing their vehicle’s water resistance. Rufford ford was filled generously. As expected, hilarity ensued in some cases.

8 photos