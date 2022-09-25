Watch a Vauxhall Van Lose Half of Its Front End After Crossing a Famous Ford

The UK is filled with amazing places and breathtaking scenery. Even though the country is one of the richest nations on Earth, its people still have to deal with infrastructure issues. One of the most interesting ones is the well-known Rufford ford – a puddle that never disappears, but sometimes gets flooded. It rained in the UK, so drivers that went through the area decided to have a go at testing their vehicle’s water resistance. Rufford ford was filled generously. As expected, hilarity ensued in some cases.
The Rufford ford is in Nottinghamshire, England. It appeared thanks to the Rainworth River. The local authorities decided to keep it this way because right next to the ford there’s a country park open to the public. There, visitors can find a 12th-century ruin of a corn mill that’s been revamped to serve as a wedding or business breakfast venue. They didn’t want to ruin the aesthetic, which, arguably, could be considered a wise decision.
But unlike the public servants responsible for making sure the local area keeps its vintage touch, some drivers forgot they should make sure it's safe to cross the ford. All of a sudden, many start feeling adventurous when they’re met with this patch of water.
For example, this second-generation Vauxhall Vivaro’s driver felt like crossing the ford could be an opportunity to find out if the van has good water resistance. Also known as Opel Vivaro in other markets, the vehicle crossed the big puddle! But in the process of doing so, it lost its front bumper, a plastic reinforcement, and the radiator was damaged.
The driver stopped and attempted to put everything back into place, but things proved to be quite difficult. From the looks of it, the van isn't made for hastingly crossing fords.
Young people that were waiting for cars to perform such stunts filmed the cars and uploaded their driver's mishaps on YouTube. You can watch it too down below. You’ll see a vintage Morris Minor trying to get out of the shallow water and a BMW 3 Series Touring that started pushing steam through its exhaust pipes.
Finally, the Opel/Vauxhall Vivaro has been upgraded in 2019. The van meant to carry more people around it's now called Zafira and it replaced an MPV from the manufacturer's portfolio. The Vivaro nameplate is kept only for the panel vans.
