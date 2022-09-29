Three in Ten Drivers Put Off Worn Tire Replacement to Save Money, Survey Finds

The rising cost of daily life has made many motorists think twice before taking care of their vehicles, a recent survey has found. If the data is entirely accurate, 11 percent of drivers in the UK are avoiding the inevitable expense of changing worn tires, and 15 percent of all drivers in the country, of all ages, have put their annual car service on the back burner due to the rise in living costs.
As the IAM RoadSmart study has found, the category of drivers that is most likely to do this kind of thing is the age group of 18-34, which has over three-quarters of respondents, or 79 percent, admit to delaying key vehicle checks in their attempt to save money.
Now, it is a no-brainer that delaying some vehicle expenses will not lead to saving money in the long run, but just today or tomorrow, and reality might kick in with more expensive bills later.
The survey shows concerning facts, such as the fact that 30 percent of respondents have delayed their oil change, and many vehicle checks have been put on hold. In other words, the basic maintenance of their vehicles has been neglected in hope that they will not suffer long-term damage or a breakdown.
The most concerning fact is that 28 percent have delayed changing tires with low tread, which can lead to an accident, or it can lead to a considerable fine if a police officer spots it in traffic.
While the latter is an unpleasant situation, it is better than crashing your vehicle and injuring someone else because you were using tires that have insufficient tread depth. The latter is easy to measure, and each country has legislation regarding the minimum tread depth. If you are close to it, prepare to order a new set.
Fortunately, the survey has shown that 61 percent of drivers have not postponed a tire change or repair, a service, or an oil change in response to the rise in living expenses. Just 21 percent of 18-34 year-olds can be able to state the same, so the issue lies with the income of this age group. Maybe that is why some youngsters do not want to become drivers.
