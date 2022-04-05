People Have Fun Driving Through a Puddle, the Police Turn Up

British drivers are known for their spontaneity, but this particular puddle attracted a lot of interest. It’s apparently a great spot for some live entertainment. There are even people watching from the sidelines. Here’s how the Police dealt with the situation and why some drivers were fined.
Rufford Lane has made a name for itself in the last couple of years. People come to watch cars that attempt to cross a puddle that sometimes may turn into a little pond. The road has slowly been sinking in that spot and authorities didn’t bother with leveling it. The downward slope offers drivers the chance to test their vehicles’ readiness for aquaplaning. Some take it a little bit too far.
The place is in the British county of Nottinghamshire. Millions of people watched videos of cars that attempted to cross the puddle after it rained. Surprisingly, a lot of drivers got stuck and faced a lot of damage. Water can create some serious problems for your internal combustion engine or electric car.
Since people didn’t want to be made into the laughingstock of the internet, they’ve decided it’s time to speed things up. Now drivers don’t just attempt at crossing the puddle. They accelerate and speed through it.
Naturally, this attracted some Police attention without locals complaining to law enforcement. They’ve set up a watching point and as soon as someone exaggerated their speed, they were followed and fined.
Even though people gather there to see drivers crossing over that spot, a lot of them are now glad the Police are going after those that overestimate their skills. An accident can always happen. Moreover, the British driving laws specify that you can’t splash someone deliberately, you must avoid losing control of your car, and driving too fast through this puddle can be classified as dangerous driving in some cases.
Splish, splash, some of them almost took a bath in the puddle, as you’ll see in the video down below. The Police made sure there was no rub dub and relaxing in the tub for those that tried to test their vehicles’ aquaplaning limits.
Always remember that on the road safety is the number one priority.
