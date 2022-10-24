Bentley Bentayga EWB Series Production Kicks Off in Crewe, New Model Is Already a Success

Almost half a year after its official presentation, Bentley has now commenced the series production of the Bentayga EWB (Extended Wheelbase) at its Crewe facility, in the United Kingdom.
Increasing the brand’s range to five models, it offers “the best rear cabin experience since the Mulsanne,” Bentley says. Moreover, since it accounted for roughly 40% of the entire Bentayga orders, it is already a success in terms of sales.
Being 180 mm (7.1 in) longer than the normal Bentayga has opened up more legroom for backseat occupants, “larger than any other luxury competitor,” according to the automaker. The comfort can be enhanced by the optional Airline Seat Specification, with key features such as the 40-degree reclining of the backrests, auto climate, postural adjustment, and others. A 4+1 seating layout is also available.
Lighting is delivered through the hand-crafted leather with the Bentley Dynamic Illumination, a first for the company. The Bentayga EWB also gets a whole bunch of other luxury, comfort, tech, and safety gear, as well as standard all-wheel steering, and dynamic ride for a plusher experience on the go.
“As part of the Bentley experience, our first EWB customers significantly personalized their orders, and we are proud to now deliver the first highly bespoke cars of our new sector-defining pinnacle model,” said Bentley’s Member of the Board for Manufacturing, Peter Bosch.
Curious about the firepower? That would be the twin-scroll turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 gasoline engine, with 32 valves. The lump pumps out 542 hp (550 ps / 405 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. The British luxury car firm claims that the 0 to 60 mph (0-100 kph) sprint is dealt with in just 4.5 seconds (0-62 mph/0-100 kph in 4.6 seconds), and that the luxury SUV, with its extended wheelbase, can max out at 180 mph (290 kph).
