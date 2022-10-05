A Range Rover Evoque Convertible Meets a Famous Ford, the Driver Gets To Learn a Lesson

If a new and comfy drop-top off-roader with a crossover body is what your heart desires, then there is only one option worth considering – the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. This may be what this unlucky British person thought when they bought theirs. What they did not think about was how to properly cross a flooded ford with the Evoque. Now we get to learn from their mistakes for free.
The Rufford Ford is slowly turning into an internet sensation. Hundreds of cars cross it every single day. Some do it properly, but others manage to shorten their trip very fast. It could be due to some trusting their cars’ river fording capability too much or because drivers may forget what they learned while preparing for the license test.
Driving instructors usually tell their students that it’s a good idea to not accelerate when there’s a body of water ahead. Some may argue that it’s common sense to not treat your car like a catamaran, but inexplicable things are happening every day, so something like this isn’t surprising any longer.
One thing’s for sure – if this type of driver behavior continues to be shared online, then the UK might soon gain another tourist hotspot. People are already gathering at the Rufford Ford (or Rufford Mill Ford) often to film all types of vehicles that attempt to put on a show and end up needing roadside assistance.
That’s how we get to see a Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible owner attempting to cross the flooded Rufford Ford in Nottinghamshire. Fortunately, they make it out of the river but stop immediately after. The video isn’t very focused on the Evoque, but it shows us enough to understand that the SUV might have lost its undertray. The noise of something scratching the pavement is guaranteed to increase your anxiety if you’re a driver that loves his car.
The Evoque owner pulls over to the side of the road to assess the damage, but the good news is there was no white smoke seen, meaning that the engine was fine.
White smoke coming out of the back of the car isn’t necessarily a worrying thing. Water cools the hot exhaust system quickly, and it evaporates, making it look like the engine could be in trouble. In most cases, it is not. On the other hand, if water gets into the air-intake and into the engine, it can lead to big problems. Water cannot be compressed, and the result is that either pistons or the engine block can break. Moreover, accelerating will only worsen the damage.
However, the recording shows many other drivers not slowing down and having to deal with the consequences of their own actions. Other interesting crosses are performed by an R/C car, a Red Cross van, and a Toyota 4Runner (marketed as Hilux Surf in Japan) owner. Now watch the video and allow yourself to become wiser by learning from other people’s mishaps.
