1958 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Is a Collector's Gem With the Paperwork To Prove It

For many people, the Chevrolet Corvette is almost synonymous with the American automotive industry and one of the most recognizable names around the world.
It is a triumph of engineering, representing for many years a perfect balance of muscle and sportiness. The latest generation is situated firmly towards the sportscar-supercar end of the spectrum, bringing staggering performance at prices its rivals can’t compete with.
So, there is no better time to remember the roots of this legendary automobile. And a 1958 Chevrolet Corvette is the perfect vehicle to look at when doing so. Granted, it does not have the original styling of the 1953 model, but it is gorgeous and timeless in its own right. The 1958 model was the first to feature the exposed four-headlamp treatment and prominent grilles, design queues that were kept for the next 4 model years. Reserved only for this year of production, however, are the faux-louvered hood and chrome trunk spears.
But the specific 1958 Chevrolet Corvette that is up for sale and that we’re going to check out today is a Convertible and offers a little something extra to make itself truly special. But before we get into that, let’s go through the usual details, starting with the beating heart of the car, the engine.
This car is equipped with what is probably the most exciting and desirable option. Hiding under the hood is a fuel-injected, 283 cu. in. (4.6-liter) small-block V8 pushing out a whopping 290hp (294ps) and 289 lb. ft. (393Nm) of torque, more than a Ferrari 250 GT had at the time. And in case that is not enough to get your car enthusiast blood pumping, that engine is mated to a 4-speed manual transmission, providing tons more engagement when driving this C1 Corvette.
But before you’d get under the hood, the exterior of the car would be the first thing you see, and it’s painted in a rather tame Inca Silver. However, it is perfectly contrasted by an interior drenched in Signet Red. Every nook and cranny is covered in this bright red, with leather being liberally used throughout. Normally, this would be ungainly, but on a C1 Corvette, it looks spectacular. Completing this aesthetic is a black soft top, making this car one of only 157 to have this combination.
The next step would naturally be talking about the condition of the car, and this is where things start getting exciting. This car is absolutely spectacular, with paperwork to prove it. Everything looks factory new and is period correct, from the whitewall tires to the engine bay. This comes as no surprise considering the myriad of accolades this car has. It has been Bloomington Gold Certified not once but twice, in 2009 and 2015. It has won the NCRS Top Flight award multiple times, including a score of 99.9% in 2015. But the undisputed cherry on top is the Zora Arkus Duntov Mark of Excellence this Corvette received in 2016.
All things considered, this 1958 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is a complete package and uniquely cool, making it a dream for any collector, and we’re eagerly awaiting to see how much it will fetch when it goes under the hammer.
