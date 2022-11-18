A Corvette Is Better Than a BMW M6 in a Straight Line, Even After 34 Wheel-Spinning Years

A classic Corvette C4 from 1988 invites a classic German BMW M6 of the same vintage for a little quarter-mile debate about engineering, gearboxes, and horsepower. The race is very much out of balance in all aspects, but there have been surprises in the past.
5.7 liters of V8 American ideology put out 245 hp (248 PS) and 340 lb-ft (468 Nm) when it rolled off the assembly line. A four-speed manual sent all those mechanical values to the rear axle. Coincidentally, this particular 'Vette also has the famous Doug Nash overdrive linkage. But that's only needed on highways, where the M6 was designed for cruising at high speeds.
Thanks to its German origins, the BMW has more horsepower than the Chevy but less torque – 256 hp (260 PS) and 243 lb-ft (330 Nm) of spinning force. It also lacks a couple of cylinders – the 3.5-liter inline-six came out of the M1 supercar with down-tuned specs – but it puts hope in the five-speed manual transmission.
In 2022, these two naturally aspirated engines are far from their prime at 25 degrees Fahrenheit (around minus 4 Celsius) and about 5,300 feet (1,600 meters) above sea level, near Boulder, Colorado. However, they still hold the Old World – New World automotive grudge.
The Bimmer is also 400 lb (184 kg) heavier and has narrower tires (245 vs. 285). Its aerodynamic profile is far inferior to the American sleekness of the 80s. As a result of all these factors combined, the BMW M6 can't keep up with the C4 Corvette. It loses the arm-wrestling contest because the American muscle flexes better once it gets going.
So, because it won round one – drag, roll, and brake – it sits on the track, waiting for another opponent. For sheer amusement and comparison, the YouTubers from The Fast Lane Classics brought an Asian. Hyundai Elantra N: two liters, turbo-charged, inline-four, 276 hp (280 PS) and 289 lb-ft (392 Nm), front-wheel drive, eight-speed dual-clutch automatic, 3,296 lbs. (1,495 kg), about the same as the other two.
Thirty-four years younger, the Elantra effortlessly claims victory. Still, no one expected otherwise, as it had all the aces up its sleeves. The real winner, however, is the Corvette, which is still in perfect shape and holds its badge high and proud. No wonder it's the longest-continuous-running sportscar model in automotive history.
