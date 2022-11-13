Unrestored '57 Ford Thunderbird Wants More Road(ster) Action and Head-Turning Joyrides

Explicitly bred to tackle GM’s efforts of luring customers enamored with the sportscars from overseas, the Thunderbird almost instantly became a staple in the rediscovered two-seater niche. It began with the Corvette, America’s roadster gap-filling retaliation against the Old-World mechanical monopoly. As always, Ford wanted to do better than the Chevrolet rivals.
And they did with a vengeance: in 1955, the Corvette sold just under 700 examples. The newcomer Thunderbird put out over 16,000 cars. Ford had won the war by literally positioning its new automobile in a class of its own. Not wanting to go head-on against the Corvette, the white collars of the Blue Oval marketed the two-seater not as the sportscar but as the luxury coupe for personal use.
In all fairness, the Thunderbird did not claim to be as sporty as the Corvette – although one Daytona incident might argue otherwise. One race-prepared Thunderbird set a speed record at the famed speedway. 138,775 mph (223,3 kph) in 1955 was quite a performance, at the expense of Corvette’s six-miles-per-hour-slower achievement of the previous year. Mind you, that particular Thunderbird had a 312 CID (5.1-liter) supercharged Y-block V8 putting out 340 hp.
Overall, the first generation of Thunderbirds sold more than 50,000 units over three model years (’55 to ‘57), with the last iteration getting a much-welcomed restyling. The front bumper was lowered, and the grille was enlarged. The car also received a longer trunk and taller rear fins. Consequently, the 1957 two-seater Ford scored the best sales figures of the first generation (with 21,380 automobiles).
roadster, even though the following years’ models sold far better, largely thanks to the remodeled interior, now offering room for four. Four occupants, four times the sales volumes over the first-gen luxury coupe. But that’s another story for another time, as we are talking about the roadster here, the two-door, two-seater car.
One such car made it unscathed through 65 years on Planet America and now wants some more road action in the hands of a new driver willing to pay almost $33,000. It will be the car’s third owner if anyone wishes to make the purchase. The current proprietor (and seller) has had the vehicle for the past quarter of a century.
The car saw good fortunes guarding over its fiberglass removable hardtop as it lived in New Mexico’s dry and hot weather. Topping its friendly-habitat fate, the owner spilled a lot of TLC over her beloved T-Bird, and the results are irresistible.
The car is sold with almost everything original, from the still-glossy paint to the 51,500 miles (82,881 km) on the odometer. In the 312 CID department, the original Holey carburetor got a retirement. A Carter AFB now sits between the V8 and the hood scoop.
Thunderbird and makes no secret of the barely visible cosmetic cracks and chips in the paint job on the door and hood edges. Body panels, floor, and trunk pans are rust- and corrosion-free, thanks to a garage accommodation. Not a garage queen, though, but a pretty little car that “starts easily, runs and drives nicely, and has no mechanical or electrical issues.”
As we mentioned, the 312 CID Y-Block V8, mated to a Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission, moves the Bird around for regular drives. The red-and-white upholstery is new, but don’t get the patriotic blues over it - the car is gorgeous (check the gallery to agree). New white sidewall tires make justice to a vehicle that still hits the road once in a while, with the original Town & Country AM radio setting the mood in the background.
The red body sits “straight and true,” and the detachable Colonial White porthole hardtop compliments it well. The original white soft top with its snap-on tonneau cover is neatly tucked in. Shiny chrome bumpers and ornaments sparkle, and the windows’ glass, rubber seals, and channels play along.
The private owner even provides the VIN and codes of the red ’57 Thunderbird for a more thorough inspection. The car can be seen in person in Las Vegas, so check with the seller on craigslist for an appointment, should you wish to take a look – and perhaps a drive – in this American icon.
And they did with a vengeance: in 1955, the Corvette sold just under 700 examples. The newcomer Thunderbird put out over 16,000 cars. Ford had won the war by literally positioning its new automobile in a class of its own. Not wanting to go head-on against the Corvette, the white collars of the Blue Oval marketed the two-seater not as the sportscar but as the luxury coupe for personal use.
In all fairness, the Thunderbird did not claim to be as sporty as the Corvette – although one Daytona incident might argue otherwise. One race-prepared Thunderbird set a speed record at the famed speedway. 138,775 mph (223,3 kph) in 1955 was quite a performance, at the expense of Corvette’s six-miles-per-hour-slower achievement of the previous year. Mind you, that particular Thunderbird had a 312 CID (5.1-liter) supercharged Y-block V8 putting out 340 hp.
Overall, the first generation of Thunderbirds sold more than 50,000 units over three model years (’55 to ‘57), with the last iteration getting a much-welcomed restyling. The front bumper was lowered, and the grille was enlarged. The car also received a longer trunk and taller rear fins. Consequently, the 1957 two-seater Ford scored the best sales figures of the first generation (with 21,380 automobiles).
roadster, even though the following years’ models sold far better, largely thanks to the remodeled interior, now offering room for four. Four occupants, four times the sales volumes over the first-gen luxury coupe. But that’s another story for another time, as we are talking about the roadster here, the two-door, two-seater car.
One such car made it unscathed through 65 years on Planet America and now wants some more road action in the hands of a new driver willing to pay almost $33,000. It will be the car’s third owner if anyone wishes to make the purchase. The current proprietor (and seller) has had the vehicle for the past quarter of a century.
The car saw good fortunes guarding over its fiberglass removable hardtop as it lived in New Mexico’s dry and hot weather. Topping its friendly-habitat fate, the owner spilled a lot of TLC over her beloved T-Bird, and the results are irresistible.
The car is sold with almost everything original, from the still-glossy paint to the 51,500 miles (82,881 km) on the odometer. In the 312 CID department, the original Holey carburetor got a retirement. A Carter AFB now sits between the V8 and the hood scoop.
Thunderbird and makes no secret of the barely visible cosmetic cracks and chips in the paint job on the door and hood edges. Body panels, floor, and trunk pans are rust- and corrosion-free, thanks to a garage accommodation. Not a garage queen, though, but a pretty little car that “starts easily, runs and drives nicely, and has no mechanical or electrical issues.”
As we mentioned, the 312 CID Y-Block V8, mated to a Ford-O-Matic three-speed automatic transmission, moves the Bird around for regular drives. The red-and-white upholstery is new, but don’t get the patriotic blues over it - the car is gorgeous (check the gallery to agree). New white sidewall tires make justice to a vehicle that still hits the road once in a while, with the original Town & Country AM radio setting the mood in the background.
The red body sits “straight and true,” and the detachable Colonial White porthole hardtop compliments it well. The original white soft top with its snap-on tonneau cover is neatly tucked in. Shiny chrome bumpers and ornaments sparkle, and the windows’ glass, rubber seals, and channels play along.
The private owner even provides the VIN and codes of the red ’57 Thunderbird for a more thorough inspection. The car can be seen in person in Las Vegas, so check with the seller on craigslist for an appointment, should you wish to take a look – and perhaps a drive – in this American icon.