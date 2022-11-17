One-Owner Chevy Corvette Convertible Shows Minimum Mileage on Its C5 Odo

Ah, the mirage of ‘America’s sports car.’ Eight generations and counting, this model alone has made countless GM fans live a life abiding solely by the Team Corvette precepts.
With so much history behind it and no less than eight iterations since its inception, everyone has their favorites. Some love the original more than anything else, others think the next couple of iterations were far better, while many only have eyes for the modern shenanigans. But how about something that in Europe would be called a ‘youngtimer’ – a well-kept car model that is between 20 and 30 years old?
Well, New York-based Motorcar Classics says it has yet another collector-grade sports car up for grabs, a C5 Chevy Corvette that is only slightly older than two decades and still looks so fresh as if this is the second day after delivery. This could have something to do with the fact that it has been in the possession of just one owner since it left the dealership, and maybe also because the odometer readout shows a mere 5,919 original miles.
That would be just 9,526 km for those who do not speak Imperial figures, and it might represent a savvy investment for anyone looking to make a profit a few years from now. Alternatively, it could be the pride and joy of a new owner, who is seeking to make new road trip memories of the open-top variety. This 2001 Chevy Corvette C5 Convertible is dressed to impress in a Magnetic Red Tintcoat paint and sports a classically contrasting Light Oak interior with a matching soft top.
All you need is probably an assorted plaid blazer, and you are good to go, as the dealership claims the ‘Vette is ready to rock with its 5.7-liter V8, six-speed manual transmission, and several options like the polished aluminum wheels or the Performance Package. Of course, there is one final issue to attend to – ponying up the $39,900 asking price or hitting the “make an offer” button to alternatively speak your mind.
