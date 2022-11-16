Riddle Me This: What Costs $700 Million and Can Scare the Devil Out of Its Hell?

The answer is a family of two Bones and four Warthogs in combat formation. It just so happened that we found the family during a mission flight from Guam – the date is unknown. What a beautiful shot: a pair of B-1B supersonic heavy bombers ($317M each) and four A-10 Thunderbolt air support jets ($9.8M a piece) flying in formation. Especially with the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean on a sunny day.

19 photos