Nuclear Bombers Next to Aurora Are Frightening and Spectacular at the Same Time

I’m not entirely sure how in the span of just a few months our world managed to go from relatively peaceful living to threats of nuclear annihilation. Yet, here we are, once again living in the shadow of potential nuclear mushrooms.
In these circumstances, reading or hearing something, anything, about nuclear bombers is probably not easy for some of us. But, for better or worse, these machines are yet to be used for the purpose they were built, and there are times one should admire them just for what they are: incredible pieces of human engineering.
At times, people capture these incredible pieces of human engineering in even more incredible stills. Like in the case of the main photo of this piece, showing a pair of B-1B Lancers sitting on the flightline of the Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska.
Now, nuclear bombers on the flightline we’ve seen before, but as you know Alaska is a place where a phenomenon called aurora takes place: red and green streaks of light illuminating the sky near the north or south magnetic pole. So we’re now looking at the scary noses of the bombers sitting under the beautiful green light of an Alaskan sky, and that’s something we do not experience that often.
The planes are not based at Eielson, but were flown there by the 7th Bomb Wing, based at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas. The recently released pic was snapped at the beginning of September, when a nuclear bomber deployment exercise was performed to test fly-away communication kits, but also maintenance and armament reloading.
The B-1 will not be flown foever by the U.S. Air Force (USAF). On December 2, 2022, Northrop Grumman will unveil the “most advanced military aircraft ever built,” the B-21 Raider, and according to the plan, this new star in the sky will eventually replace both the B-1 and B-2.
