Serenity Tiny House Is a Creative Hobbit-Inspired Vacation Home

It is said that the tiny house movement has its roots in the 19th century and that naturalist and essayist Henry David Thoreau’s book Walden first highlighted the greatness of living a simple life in tight connection with our natural surroundings. It seems people are trying to go back to those roots, if not permanently, at least during their weekend getaways and on vacations.
And there are plenty of rental options that allow them to leave behind the hustle and bustle of city life. The Serenity tiny house, a hobbit-inspired miniature rental accommodation located on the Mountain Shire property in the Pigeon Forge-Gatlinburg area in eastern Tennessee, is a great spot to unwind and spend some time surrounded by nature.
There are three rentable tiny houses on the property, but the most appealing of all is the hobbit-inspired Serenity, which features a curved roof, a round, contoured door, a greenish wall, and a facade decked with tree trunk slices, branches, and bricks. All these elements contribute to creating a nostalgic atmosphere reminiscing of the realms of the Shire in Lord of the Rings.
In terms of living quarters, the vacation home offers more than 200 square feet (18.6 square meters) of space divided between a spacious and cozy living room, a kitchenette, a loft bedroom, and a bathroom with shower.
The living room area includes a large sofa bed, a small table with chairs, and a Roku smart TV for entertainment.
The kitchen is rustic and chic and comes fully equipped with everything you need. There is an electric stove top, a microwave, a refrigerator with freezer, and a coffee maker. Kitchenware and other essentials are also provided.
A short flight of stairs leads up to the loft, where the main sleeping area is located. The space is fitted with a queen-sized bed and offers about 3.5 feet (1-meter) of overhead room.
Other amenities on the property include a private chimney on the deck and a shared fire pit area with lounge chairs for spending cozy evenings outside.
If this teeny tiny Hobbit house has convinced you, you can rent it for about $150 per night on Airbnb.
