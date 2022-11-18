Ashley Is a Gorgeous 22-Foot Tiny Home on Wheels That Exudes Rustic Charm

A tiny home doesn’t necessarily have to feel cramped. You can still enjoy all the amenities and comforts of a traditional house, and Ashely proves it. This 22-ft mobile dwelling has an all-wood interior that includes a cozy living room, a bathroom, a kitchen, and two lofts.
Built by Colorado-based SimBLISSity Tiny Homes, Ashley has all the amenities a couple needs to live in comfort. It can serve as a permanent residence, or it can be used as an extension of a regular-sized house. It can even function as a small retreat for those that want to reconnect with nature.
Ashely measures 22 ft (6.7 meters) in length, and it’s 8-ft-wide (2.4-meter-wide). This doesn’t sound like much, but the home offers 280 sq ft (26 sq meters) of living space. It has an open-concept interior filled with light, appearing larger than it really is.
At the end of the house is the living room, which has an L-shaped sofa with built-in storage. It’s a great spot to relax since there’s also a free-standing propane fireplace that keeps the place warm during cold winter days. This also adds to the cozy vibe of the home.
A few steps ahead, Ashley features a beautiful kitchen that includes a two-burner propane cooktop, a convection microwave, a large sink, and a full-size refrigerator. The team from SimBLISSity Tiny Homes added generous wooden countertops and a blue steel backsplash, which allows dwellers to use it for their magnetic spice jars and other kitchen utensils.
This tiny might be small, but it goes big on storage space. In the kitchen, you’ll spot numerous cabinets and drawers that can be used to store away the cookware. And if that’s not enough, the stairs that lead to one of the lofts also come with tons of storage, featuring numerous cubby holes.
Speaking of the lofts, the main one is positioned at the front, and it has enough room to fit a queen-size bed, clothing shelves, and even bookshelves. The other loft is placed at the opposite end of the house, and it’s smaller. It can be accessed via a ladder, and it can serve as a storage room.
Lastly, the bathroom is compact, but it has space for a shower, a composting toilet, and a vanity. Ashley is basically a tiny cabin on wheels that has all the necessities. This tiny house is available via TinyHouse, and it asks for $69,000.
