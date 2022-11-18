This Tiny House Features a Loft Bedroom and a Living Area With Lots of Natural Lighting

Sometimes all you need is a small space for yourself, such as a tiny house. While the size might not offer enough space as a traditional house, however, it does give you the feeling of coziness.
This tiny house is placed on a heavy-duty axle trailer, and it measures 30 ft (9 m) in length, 8.5 ft (2.6 m) in width, and 13.5 ft (4.1 m) in height for a total of 255 sq ft (24 sq m). It was built with a metal roof, wood frame exterior, cedar shake dormers, and LP SmartSide clad.
Getting inside by the front door, we are welcomed by an open-space kitchen and living room interior design. The living room is styled with a small sofa and a console table. There is plenty of natural light due to the four windows placed around the sofa. There are three more windows on the right side of the living room. The flooring is made of waterproof click-lock poplar laminate and tongue and groove poplar walls.
The kitchen is designed in an L-shape and comes equipped with a stainless-steel fridge, a microwave, and a propane stove-oven combo. However, it does not come with a kitchen sink. Lots of storage space is given by the base cabinets and wall shelves.
At the other end of the house, we find a spacious bathroom with a normal flush toilet, a washer and dryer combo, a bathroom vanity with a sink, and a large shower stall. There are built-in-the-wall open shelves next to the shower cabin with lots of space for perhaps towels and other bathroom accessories.
The loft bedroom is right above the bathroom. It does not offer much space, but it has enough to fit a queen-size mattress. There are two big windows placed on the left and right sides of the loft. On the back side of the loft, we find two wall sconce lighting and two wall shelves.
This tiny house is up for sale on Tiny House Listings for the price of $85,000 (€81,913). However, it does not come with a NOAH or RVIA certification.
