Tesla Recalls Nearly 30,000 Model X SUVs Over Calibration Issue

Not related to the well-known saga caused by Takata’s use of ammonium nitrate-based propellant, Tesla is recalling the Model X due to incorrect restraint control module calibration. This oversight causes the front passenger airbag to deploy incorrectly during certain low-speed crashes.
The Texas-based automaker became aware of this problem on October 18th, when it conducted a pre-scheduled conformity of production test to confirm the car’s compliance with federal motor vehicle safety standard 208. In said test, the restraint system deployment logic didn’t operate as intended. Additional tests were conducted to confirm the original result.
Come November, the leading EV manufacturer conducted out of position confirmatory tests to assess compliance with sections 21, 23, and 25 of the aforementioned safety standard. The results came in a day later, and they were all bad. Given these circumstances, a recall determination was made on the same day for 29,348 Model Xs produced for MYs 2021 to 2023.
Tesla isn’t aware of any field reports, warranty claims, crashes, or injuries related to the condition presented above. The remedy comes in the guise of an over-the-air firmware update that recalibrates the restraint control module to ensure compliance with federal motor vehicle safety standard 208. Tesla further highlights that Model X electric sport utility vehicles produced after November 15th are rocking the remedy firmware release.
Tesla stores and service centers have already been notified about this campaign, whereas customers will receive notification letters on January 14th, 2023. The suspect population was manufactured between September 8th, 2021 and November 5th, 2022 as per the recall report attached below.
Still the most expensive Tesla currently in production, the Model X promises up to 351 miles (565 kilometers) of driving range for the standard spec, 2.5 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) for the Plaid, 9.9 seconds in the quarter mile, and 1,020 peak horsepower.
