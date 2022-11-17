Faulty Takata Airbag Causes Another Fatality in the U.S., NHTSA Issues Urgent Warning

Takata began producing airbags in 1988. Ten years later, the Japanese company supplied Honda with inflators that employ an unstable chemical that creates violent explosions in case of deployment. Said inflators pose a serious risk because shrapnel is propelled at high speed into the cabin.
Millions and millions of vehicles produced by 19 different automakers with Takata-supplied airbags have been recalled thus far. The problem, as mentioned earlier, is the ammonium nitrate-based propellant encased in a metal canister. Upon deployment, said canister blows to pieces, and those pieces can hit the front or rear occupants of the vehicle at high speed.
Isuzu was the first automaker to issue a recall involving exploding airbag canisters in 2001. Honda, which was the first automaker to use ammonium nitrate airbags produced by Takata, reported the first incident in 2004.
At least 23 fatalities caused by Takata’s deadly airbags have been reported in the U.S. alone. As if that wasn’t bad enough, approximately 400 were injured by the aforementioned shrapnel. In light of yet another fatality after a crash in a 2006 Ford Ranger, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has just issued an urgent warning on Takata airbags.
“We need everyone to check for open Takata recalls, and if you have one, to schedule an appointment at your dealership immediately for a repair,” said National Highway Traffic Safety Administration acting administrator Ann Carlson. “Every day that passes when you don’t get a recalled airbag replaced puts you and your family at greater risk of injury or death.”
It should be highlighted that recalled vehicles will receive replacement airbags at no cost whatsoever to the owner. The only quantifiable drawback is the time owners will lose while the service techs replace the suspect airbags. That’s it, and truth be told, it’s a small price to pay.
?? Consumer Alert ?? NHTSA issues urgent warning on Takata air bags after another fatality; check and repair Takata recalls now https://t.co/wBXyyGKgqB— nhtsagov (@NHTSAgov) November 17, 2022