Tesla To Deliver the First Semi Trucks During an Event at Giga Nevada on December 1

Tesla has announced that it will deliver the first units of the highly anticipated Semi electric truck on December 1. A delivery event has been scheduled at Giga Nevada, to celebrate the moment PepsiCo takes delivery of the first trucks.
The start of deliveries for the Tesla Semi truck is one of the most eagerly-awaited moments for Tesla fans and analysts. The electric Class 8 truck, unveiled five years ago, was expected to roll off the production line in Nevada by the end of 2021. It took another year before PepsiCo, the launch client for the highly-anticipated electric truck, was notified that its trucks were ready to ship.
This was announced by Elon Musk himself a month ago when the Tesla Semi production finally started at Giga Nevada. According to Musk’s tweet, deliveries to PepsiCo were scheduled on December 1. There was only one question: where would the handover take place, at a Tesla or a Pepsi facility? The mystery was cleared by Tesla on Tuesday night when it shared the event poster on Twitter. According to this, Semi Delivery Event will take place at Giga Nevada.
There’s no other information about the time of the event, but it’s almost sure Tesla will stream it live on its social media channels. According to Drive Tesla, verified shareholders registered on Tesla’s investor platform were entered into a draw to win a ticket to the event. The ticket grants access to the premises and a chance to meet Elon Musk, who confirmed he would attend the event.
There’s no word about the number of trucks to be delivered to PepsiCo, although wild speculations suggest it will be between 10 to 15 units. We know that Tesla is very aggressive with the production plans for the Semi. Previous rumors indicated that Tesla aims to build around 50,000 Semi trucks a year in 2024, but we don’t know how far it is with the ramp-up.
Interesting info was revealed by Robin Denholm, chair of Tesla’s board while testifying for the trial over Elon Musk’s CEO compensation plan at Tesla. According to his testimony cited by Electrek, Tesla might be aiming for 100 Semi trucks assembled this year. It would be highly unlikely, though, considering the ramp-up is usually not that steep in the first months. Since the Semi assembly line started in early October, Tesla will still have around two months of Semi production by the time of the delivery event.
This was announced by Elon Musk himself a month ago when the Tesla Semi production finally started at Giga Nevada. According to Musk’s tweet, deliveries to PepsiCo were scheduled on December 1. There was only one question: where would the handover take place, at a Tesla or a Pepsi facility? The mystery was cleared by Tesla on Tuesday night when it shared the event poster on Twitter. According to this, Semi Delivery Event will take place at Giga Nevada.
There’s no other information about the time of the event, but it’s almost sure Tesla will stream it live on its social media channels. According to Drive Tesla, verified shareholders registered on Tesla’s investor platform were entered into a draw to win a ticket to the event. The ticket grants access to the premises and a chance to meet Elon Musk, who confirmed he would attend the event.
There’s no word about the number of trucks to be delivered to PepsiCo, although wild speculations suggest it will be between 10 to 15 units. We know that Tesla is very aggressive with the production plans for the Semi. Previous rumors indicated that Tesla aims to build around 50,000 Semi trucks a year in 2024, but we don’t know how far it is with the ramp-up.
Interesting info was revealed by Robin Denholm, chair of Tesla’s board while testifying for the trial over Elon Musk’s CEO compensation plan at Tesla. According to his testimony cited by Electrek, Tesla might be aiming for 100 Semi trucks assembled this year. It would be highly unlikely, though, considering the ramp-up is usually not that steep in the first months. Since the Semi assembly line started in early October, Tesla will still have around two months of Semi production by the time of the delivery event.
November 16, 2022