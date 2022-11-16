Tesla Unlocks Select Superchargers for Non-Tesla EVs in Italy

Back in November 2021, the Texas-based automaker that dominates the electric vehicle segment kicked off the non-Tesla Supercharger pilot. The said program, as implied, caters to EV owners from competing brands.
With the addition of Italy to the roster, the program is currently available in 15 countries. Tesla is referring to the Netherlands, France, Norway, the United Kingdom, Spain, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Iceland, and Italy. At the present moment, there are 60 operational Supercharger locations in Italy. At press time, seven locations are under construction as per supercharge.info.
Italy, therefore, slots right between Sweden (66 operational) and Taiwan (58 operational). The U.S. is – by a considerable margin – home to the most Supercharger locations per country. China isn’t too far behind, currently boasting 1,470 locations compared to 1,547 in the U.S. of A.
The rest of the top five consists of Canada (159), Germany (146), and France (127). Turning our attention back to the leading countries, it’s no surprise that California is the U.S. state with the most locations (316). As for the People’s Republic of China, Guangdong Province sports 216.
Tesla assures owners and potential customers that driving their electric vehicles presents additional benefits over non-Tesla EVs. “As a Tesla driver, you benefit from the seamless integration of charge post and vehicle, optimized route planning, and battery pre-conditioning. With your Tesla, you will also have access to the lowest Supercharger pricing.”
Owners and potential customers of EVs from different brands need not worry, though. The way these peeps can charge at Supercharger locations is pretty simple. First and foremost, installing the Tesla app on your iOS or Android device is mandatory, as is creating a Tesla Account. After that, select Charge Your Non-Tesla to find a charging site on your phone.
The third step is to add a payment method. After plugging in your car, then select a stall and tap the Start Charging button. The session is complete once Stop Charging is selected. Last but certainly not least, Tesla owners can use their existing accounts to change to non-Tesla vehicles.
Italy, therefore, slots right between Sweden (66 operational) and Taiwan (58 operational). The U.S. is – by a considerable margin – home to the most Supercharger locations per country. China isn’t too far behind, currently boasting 1,470 locations compared to 1,547 in the U.S. of A.
The rest of the top five consists of Canada (159), Germany (146), and France (127). Turning our attention back to the leading countries, it’s no surprise that California is the U.S. state with the most locations (316). As for the People’s Republic of China, Guangdong Province sports 216.
Tesla assures owners and potential customers that driving their electric vehicles presents additional benefits over non-Tesla EVs. “As a Tesla driver, you benefit from the seamless integration of charge post and vehicle, optimized route planning, and battery pre-conditioning. With your Tesla, you will also have access to the lowest Supercharger pricing.”
Owners and potential customers of EVs from different brands need not worry, though. The way these peeps can charge at Supercharger locations is pretty simple. First and foremost, installing the Tesla app on your iOS or Android device is mandatory, as is creating a Tesla Account. After that, select Charge Your Non-Tesla to find a charging site on your phone.
The third step is to add a payment method. After plugging in your car, then select a stall and tap the Start Charging button. The session is complete once Stop Charging is selected. Last but certainly not least, Tesla owners can use their existing accounts to change to non-Tesla vehicles.
Non-Tesla vehicles can now charge at select Superchargers in Italy via the Tesla app.— Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) November 16, 2022
Learn more at https://t.co/zObpFMlok1 pic.twitter.com/An3BWs13yd