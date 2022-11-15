An Electric Fiat, Likely the 500 Electric, Will Be Unveiled at the 2022 LA Auto Show

The 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show will open its doors to the public on November 18th. One day prior, the Los Angeles Convention Center will host a variety of reveals for the media. The headliner is – without a shadow of a doubt – the Porsche 911 Dakar. Toyota will reveal the next-generation Prius, the peeps at Subaru will take the veils off the next-gen Impreza, and Fiat will unveil a mystery electric car. Which one, though?

13 photos