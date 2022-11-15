An Electric Fiat, Likely the 500 Electric, Will Be Unveiled at the 2022 LA Auto Show

The 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show will open its doors to the public on November 18th. One day prior, the Los Angeles Convention Center will host a variety of reveals for the media. The headliner is – without a shadow of a doubt – the Porsche 911 Dakar. Toyota will reveal the next-generation Prius, the peeps at Subaru will take the veils off the next-gen Impreza, and Fiat will unveil a mystery electric car. Which one, though?
“Join us on November 17 at 10:45 a.m. PST for an electric and exciting reveal of one of the most iconic and classic Fiat brand models of all time,” reads the press release attached below. Iconic and classic automatically means 500. The only electric passenger vehicles produced by Fiat right now are the E-Doblo van and 500 Elettrica, a.k.a. 500 Electric in English.
After discontinuing the 500 and 124 in the United States, the Italian marque has only the 500X to show for itself in this part of the world. The question is, will an electric city car help the struggling brand sell more vehicles in a market where SUVs and pickup trucks reign supreme? Only time will tell, but given the commercial flop known as the first-generation 500e, chances are the second-gen 500e will flop just as hard, if not harder.
Another potential candidate is Fiat’s answer to the Jeep Avenger, a B-segment SUV that will be joined by an Alfa Romeo-branded sibling in due time. No spy pics of the Avenger-twinned Fiat are currently available, which means that the most likely culprit is the 500e. Having cleared that mystery, what does the 500e offer in the Old Continent where it’s made?
For starters, three body styles: hatchback, cabrio, and the 3+1 that features a rear door on the passenger side. The hatchback and cabrio feature a 70-kW electric motor as standard, which converts to 94 horsepower. 87 kW (116 horsepower) are optionally available for these body styles, whereas the 3+1 variant comes exclusively with the more powerful electric motor.
The electric city car is good for up to 190 kilometers combined with the 70-kW powertrain or 327 kilometers (203 miles) with the 87-kW powertrain.
The standard specification comes with a 23.7-kWh battery pack with a usable capacity of 21.3 kWh. Stepping up to the more powerful one gets you a 42-kWh battery pack that features a usable capacity of 37.3 kWh.
Not long now, the all-electric Abarth 500 will be revealed as the brand’s first-ever electric car. The Abarth will premiere on November 22nd.
