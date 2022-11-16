Nissan EV Carefree+ Plan Adds Peace of Mind for Leaf and Ariya Owners

Once a pioneering automaker in the world of battery-electric vehicles, Nissan is badly outgunned by newcomers (think Tesla’s four-model lineup) and other legacy brands. Nissan is currently hard at work developing next-generation EVs, but in the meantime, it’s playing catch-up to the competition with the EV Carefree+ plan for the Leaf and Ariya.
Presented today at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, the EV Carefree+ plan is described as “an all-inclusive package” that gives electric vehicle owners “a positive, stress-free experience.” What does it feature, though?
For starters, both lessees and buyers are provided with complimentary charging offers on EVgo. The problem is that certain lessees and buyers are more equal than others. The Leaf enjoys a $100 charging credit with EVgo, whereas the Ariya gets a whole year of unlimited public charging.
On the upside, both models are treated to complimentary scheduled maintenance. A tire hazard protection plan is included for the first three years or 36,000 miles (that’s just under 60,000 kilometers) of the vehicle.
Nissan sweetens the deal with something called EV Battery Health Assurance. In other words, Nissan refers to EV-specific inspection reports for every service visit over eight years or 100,000 miles (160,000 kilometers). Last but not least, EV Roadside Assistance is another way of saying 24/7 roadside assistance. This component of the EV Carefree+ plan also includes out-of-charge towing to the nearest authorized dealership, charging location, or owner’s residence for three years or 36,000 miles.
The online build & price tool for the Ariya lists the all-electric crossover as being sold out for the time being. Reservations may be closed, but Nissan still lists the base specification at $43,190, excluding destination.
The Leaf carries a sticker price of $28,040, which converts to $20,540 after the federal tax credit. The entry-level variant is joined by a long-range sibling with a slightly punchier electric motor, the Plus, at $36,040.
