Nissan’s Chip Nightmare Continues, Car Production Again Suspended

The chip shortage continues to be a major headache for carmakers worldwide, and the latest big name to acknowledge the struggle is none other than Nissan.
The Japanese company has decided to temporarily halt production at one of its facilities, and just as expected, the constrained chip inventory is the one to blame.
Nissan will therefore push the Canton, Mississippi assembly plant offline for several days this month as it’s waiting for more chips to arrive. As a result, the output of multiple models is going to be impacted, though Nissan seems to be confident it can recover once the production lines are back online.
Recent reports indicate that Nissan could also turn to similar temporary production suspensions in December, but at this point, no confirmation on this front is available.
The November production adjustments at the Mississippi plant are going to affect the production of the Titan and Frontier trucks and the Altima sedan. Nissan, however, hasn’t shared any information as to how many units would be impacted.
The chip shortage continues to be a global concern in the automotive industry, and most companies seem to expect the crisis to continue at least through 2023 as well.
Both Ford and General Motors expect the next year to pose similar challenges from a semiconductor supply perspective, with the most pessimistic forecasts in the industry pointing to a prolonged crisis that wouldn’t show any signs of recovery until mid-2024.
For the time being, however, carmakers have no other options than to turn to the typical measures supposed to reduce the disruptions in their daily operations.
For example, Toyota has recently started shipping cars to customers in Japan with just one electronic key, while the second was replaced with a mechanical version in an attempt to reduce the number of chips it uses. Toyota, however, expects the chip supply to improve, so a secondary smart key would be shipped to customers when things come back to normal.
