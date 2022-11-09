Tech Giants Step In to Resolve the Biggest Headache of the Automotive Industry

The demand for computers, phones, and tablets is slowly but surely declining after two years of continuous growth.
And while this should theoretically mean that the global chip inventory is improving, this doesn’t seem to be the case in the automotive industry.
The rising costs and the shortage of other materials continue to create new challenges for chipmakers, so as far as car manufacturers are concerned, nothing is changing on their front, so major disruptions in production operations are still faced.
This means the lack of chips is still a problem for the likes of Toyota and General Motors, and unfortunately, nobody expects things to improve earlier than 2023.
In the meantime, tech companies are obviously keeping an eye on the automotive industry and noticed the potential of investing in chip manufacturing for this sector.
Samsung and SK Hynix, the two companies that are currently leading the global memory semiconductor market, are now both planning massive investments in new designs that would be aimed at the new-generation cars.
Samsung, for instance, believes that by 2030, car chips would grow so big they would eventually become a critical part of the industry, alongside semiconductors aimed at mobile devices and computers. This is why the tech giants are now planning to invest in the production of car chips, as they hope they would control a market share as big as possible when the revolution gains more pace.
The smarter cars are becoming, the more chips they require, and experts explain that just one single electric vehicle can end up using thousands of them depending on the systems that are installed in the car. This is the reason Samsung is ready to spend big on the production of automotive chips, as its short-term goal is to become the number one name in the car memory market by the middle of the decade.
