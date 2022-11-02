This Is How Hard Toyota Got Hit by the Chip Shortage

More on this:

1 Toyota Replaces Electronic Key With Mechanical One as Chip Shortage Shows No Mercy

2 One More Carmaker Closes a Plant Due to Chip Shortage

3 Toyota Halts Production at More Than Half of Japanese Plants Due to the Same Old Problem

4 The Big Lesson Car Companies Learned Due to the Chip Shortage, According to Top Chipmaker

5 Lawmaker Begging for More Chips as Carmakers Face “Very Major Shortages”