Toyota Halts Production at More Than Half of Japanese Plants Due to the Same Old Problem

Just like the rest of the automotive industry, Toyota is facing a very constrained chip inventory, and unfortunately, this keeps causing massive disruption in the daily production capacity.
As a result, the Japanese company has no other option than to turn to the same old trick and temporarily halt production at certain facilities until the chip supply improves.
The company confirmed that during November, production would be suspended at no more than 11 lines in 8 plants out of a total of 28 lines in 14 plants. This means more than half of its domestic factories would shut down for at least one day, all because of the parts shortage that makes it impossible to keep production going.
Needless to say, the adjustment would lead to an impact on the output of several models, including Corolla, RAV4, Yaris, Yaris Cross, several Lexus models, and so on. As a result, Toyota says it expects to build approximately 800,000 vehicles next month, 250,000 of which would roll off the assembly lines in Japan.
On the other hand, the Japanese carmaker finally admits that reaching its annual production target might no longer be possible.
This isn’t the first time Toyota experiences major production disruption this year, but so far, the company has been rather optimistic about the chances of making up for the temporary halts and accelerating manufacturing in the short term.
But in the latest announcement, Toyota says that reaching the annual production target may no longer be possible, so the company now expects to produce fewer than 9.7 million units for FY2023.
The Japanese firm also emphasizes that offering a forecast of how production would recover in the coming months is impossible right now, especially because of the semiconductor shortage. Of course, the company ends on a positive note, explaining that it’s working with all involved suppliers to make sure the wait for new cars is as short as possible.
The company confirmed that during November, production would be suspended at no more than 11 lines in 8 plants out of a total of 28 lines in 14 plants. This means more than half of its domestic factories would shut down for at least one day, all because of the parts shortage that makes it impossible to keep production going.
Needless to say, the adjustment would lead to an impact on the output of several models, including Corolla, RAV4, Yaris, Yaris Cross, several Lexus models, and so on. As a result, Toyota says it expects to build approximately 800,000 vehicles next month, 250,000 of which would roll off the assembly lines in Japan.
On the other hand, the Japanese carmaker finally admits that reaching its annual production target might no longer be possible.
This isn’t the first time Toyota experiences major production disruption this year, but so far, the company has been rather optimistic about the chances of making up for the temporary halts and accelerating manufacturing in the short term.
But in the latest announcement, Toyota says that reaching the annual production target may no longer be possible, so the company now expects to produce fewer than 9.7 million units for FY2023.
The Japanese firm also emphasizes that offering a forecast of how production would recover in the coming months is impossible right now, especially because of the semiconductor shortage. Of course, the company ends on a positive note, explaining that it’s working with all involved suppliers to make sure the wait for new cars is as short as possible.