Infiniti's Latest Advertising Campaign Focuses on the Luxury of Being Yourself

Infiniti has just released its latest advertising campaign, Infinitely You, which currently consists of four 30-second videos that focus on what the company describes as the ultimate luxury. The company then describes that there are two kinds of luxury, one that you can feel and one that lets you feel.
The difference between the two and the wordplay that is going on is precisely what makes these brief commercials so good. They follow the same recipe, of course, as this campaign shows several situations of various people, and they all have something in common.
On top of the same voice-over of the narrator, they all share the Infiniti QX60, QX50, and QX80 with cognac or saddle-brown colored interiors. The protagonist had just climbed into the vehicle, and then the magic happened. It is that first breath that you take inside and when you somehow exhale all your worries behind.
Not all vehicles give you that kind of feeling, so Infiniti is on to something here if you ask us. Moreover, the idea here is that the models in question not only come with luxurious materials, design, and traits but also make you feel at home.
Even if your home is not upholstered in leather, and it does not have comfy seats, a steering wheel, and seating for just a few people, it may give you a special sensation once you return from a long day. If that feeling goes away, folks, it might be time to consider tidying up, as well as re-arranging some things in your home.
Infiniti's latest advertising campaign leads us to believe that the same feeling can be evoked by a vehicle, and this can be true if you ask us. From personal experience, there are a few luxury cars that will provide a certain sense of interior calm once you get inside and close the door.
It is a mixture of soundproofing, quality materials, and carefully-crafted finishes, and it only works with some color combinations. Fortunately, those who cannot get an Infiniti QX60/QX50/QX80 with their income do not despair. You can have the same feeling in a way if you are really into your vehicle, and it helps if it is clean, smells good, and is in a reasonable condition.
At this point, some of you might be thinking that I have ruined those commercials for you or for the company that paid for them, but it is not the case. Instead, I think we can take a moment to appreciate the feelings evoked by those advertisements and then seek that feeling in our lives a bit more often than just once.
Is daily driving an Infiniti the way? It might be for some people, and others might make do with something else. And you know what? That is perfectly fine.
