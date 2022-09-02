2023 Infiniti QX60 Gains New Kit and Integrated Maintenance Program, Priced From $49,200

Infiniti’s QX60 crossover has been mildly updated for the 2023 model year, mostly in terms of kit and an available integrated maintenance program dubbed Infiniti Premium Care. The latter includes up to three years of inspections, oil changes and tire rotations.
Other novelties include a wireless phone charging pad, now standard across all grades, a sleek frameless rearview mirror, plus some additional lower bumper trim accent colors (gloss black on QX60 Luxe and dark gray on Sensory and Autograph trims).
Speaking of trim levels, the 2023 QX60 comes with a choice of four, all of them featuring a standard suite of active safety goodies, such as Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning and High Beam Assist.
Kickstarting the range is the QX60 Pure, which retails from $49,200 ($51,200 with AWD). It features Infiniti InTouch with a 12.3-inch display, wireless Apple CarPlay and USB-based Android Auto, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a panoramic moonroof, leather seats and a power liftgate.
Next up is the QX60 Luxe grade ($55,250 or $57,250 with AWD). This one adds 20-inch alloy wheels, silver Metallic Weave interior trim, an Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, Infiniti 12.3-inch Dynamic Meter Display for the driver, plus additional driver assistance coming from the ProPilot Assist system with Navi-link.
Then there’s the QX60 Sensory ($58,600 or $60,600 with AWD), featuring a leather-wrapped steering wheel, massaging front seats, black open pore ash wood trim, motion-activated liftgate, a Bose Performance series 17-inch sound system and heated second-row seats.
Last and obviously not least is the QX60 Autograph flagship spec ($62,600 or $65,500 with AWD). This one offers semi-aniline leather seats, Black Obsidian roof with black roof rails, a 10.8-inch head-up display, camera-based Smart Rear View Mirror and second-row captain’s chairs.
“Blending elegant design with a serene cabin and convenient features that make every drive easier, the Infiniti QX60 strikes a bold impression for drivers desiring space and luxury,” stated Infiniti Americas VP, Craig Keeys. “The addition of Infiniti Premium Care for 2023 makes QX60 ownership even more appealing.”
Speaking of trim levels, the 2023 QX60 comes with a choice of four, all of them featuring a standard suite of active safety goodies, such as Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning and High Beam Assist.
Kickstarting the range is the QX60 Pure, which retails from $49,200 ($51,200 with AWD). It features Infiniti InTouch with a 12.3-inch display, wireless Apple CarPlay and USB-based Android Auto, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a panoramic moonroof, leather seats and a power liftgate.
Next up is the QX60 Luxe grade ($55,250 or $57,250 with AWD). This one adds 20-inch alloy wheels, silver Metallic Weave interior trim, an Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, Infiniti 12.3-inch Dynamic Meter Display for the driver, plus additional driver assistance coming from the ProPilot Assist system with Navi-link.
Then there’s the QX60 Sensory ($58,600 or $60,600 with AWD), featuring a leather-wrapped steering wheel, massaging front seats, black open pore ash wood trim, motion-activated liftgate, a Bose Performance series 17-inch sound system and heated second-row seats.
Last and obviously not least is the QX60 Autograph flagship spec ($62,600 or $65,500 with AWD). This one offers semi-aniline leather seats, Black Obsidian roof with black roof rails, a 10.8-inch head-up display, camera-based Smart Rear View Mirror and second-row captain’s chairs.
“Blending elegant design with a serene cabin and convenient features that make every drive easier, the Infiniti QX60 strikes a bold impression for drivers desiring space and luxury,” stated Infiniti Americas VP, Craig Keeys. “The addition of Infiniti Premium Care for 2023 makes QX60 ownership even more appealing.”