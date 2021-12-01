Retired Military Service Member Takes Delivery of First 2022 Infiniti QX60

1950s Dodge M37 Was the U.S. Army's Idea of a Custom Truck

Developed alongside the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, the second-generation Infiniti QX60 is a sleek-looking family hauler with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The seven-seat crossover found its first new home last month when Sharon Watkins received the keys to her all-new SUV. 47 photos

“Lots of features caught my eye,” said the retired military service member and mother of two. She highlights Apple CarPlay, the panoramic sunroof, the larger wheels, and the smooth ride quality. Sharon’s QX50 is the Luxe specification, which comes with 20-inch alloy wheels, 255/50 all-season tires, Infiniti InTouch infotainment with sat nav, ProPILOT Assist with Navi-Link, Digital Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection.



Currently listed with a retail price of $52,900 for the front-wheel-drive variant or $54,900 with all-wheel drive, the Luxe features a 3.5-liter V6 direct-injection powerplant. The free-breathing mill takes premium unleaded and cranks out 295 horsepower at 6,400 revolutions per minute.



Torque isn’t shabby either at 270 pound-feet (366 Nm). In this configuration, the QX60 is much obliged to pull 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms) whereas a 2022 Ford Maverick boasts 4,000 pounds (1,814 kilograms). Over in China, the QX60 is offered with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine you may know from the Nissan Altima. The VC Turbo is called that way because of the variable compression ratio technology that automatically switches from 14:1 for maximum efficiency to 8:1 for maximum performance.



Based on the Nissan D platform of the previous QX60, the 2022 model is produced with pride in Tennessee at the Smyrna Assembly Plant.



