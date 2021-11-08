Landscape on Mars Looks Like a Military Map for an Ice Offensive

Infiniti Turns 32 Years Old Today, Brand Celebrates With Video Series on YouTube

While Honda's Acura division had been on the market since 1986, Nissan's premium division was launched back in 1989. Today, November 8th, 2021, marks Infiniti's 32nd anniversary. The marque celebrated with a video series on YouTube. 30 photos



In case you were unfamiliar with the Japanese marque, you should know that its logo has a double meaning. It is both a stylized representation of Mount Fuji in Japan and as a road extending into the horizon. The best part is that you can view it anyway you like.



In that video series, Infiniti brings Dean Leathers in front of the camera to walk us through the brand's inception and history. The series is called Origins, and it is already on YouTube, in the form of eight videos that recount the years before the brand was launched in the U.S. and what happened after that moment.Dean Leathers was part of Infiniti's founding team, and he had worked for Nissan since 1985. He then remained with Nissan under the Infiniti division until 1994, and he has now appeared in front of the camera to tell us how things were done back then.While Acura got the head start on Japanese luxury brands, and Lexus managed to be quicker on the market than Infiniti by a couple of months, that does not mean that Nissan's premium division does not have a story behind it.The first Infiniti models launched in the U.S. (and the world, since that was the only market where Infiniti was sold at the time) were the Q45 and the M30. The Q45 was the first to be revealed, and it was a rebadged and modified Nissan President that was meant to compete with full-size luxury sedans.Meanwhile, the company's second model, called M30 , was a coupé that was built on the Nissan Leopard platform. Just like the other two Japanese premium marques, Infiniti debuted on the U.S. market first because manufacturers had an incentive to try to sell their most expensive vehicles there.In case you were unfamiliar with the Japanese marque, you should know that its logo has a double meaning. It is both a stylized representation of Mount Fuji in Japan and as a road extending into the horizon. The best part is that you can view it anyway you like.

