Wireless Apple CarPlay Added to 2022 Infiniti Q60 Coupe

Infiniti's Q60 coupe is getting an upgrade this year as it debuts this month with wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility across all grades of the model. 10 photos



Featuring a striking silhouette and dynamic drive, every 2022 Q60 is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that produces 300 or 400 horsepower, and they’ll be offered in three grades: PURE, LUXE, and RED SPORT 400. This V6 engine produces 300 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and it’s paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode.



Downshift Rev Matching powers the 2022 Infiniti Q60 PURE and Q60 LUXE grades, and the engine produces 295 lb-ft of torque across nearly the entire rev range.



The Q60 RED SPORT 400 turns out 400 maximum horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 350 lb-ft of torque via a twin-turbo setup. All-wheel drive is provided by Infiniti's Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive system capable of routing up to 50% of the available power to the front wheels for enhanced road-holding or all-weather grip. As conditions dictate, the system drives the rear wheels with 100% of the engine's available power.



Semi-aniline leather trimmed seats are standard on Q60 LUXE and Q60 RED SPORT 400 grades, and the latter offers Gallery White leather with Red and Gray stitching, Graphite leather with Red stitching or the dynamic Monaco Red with Black accents and stitching.



As for the exterior, the 2022 Q60's color palette includes Pure White, Black Obsidian, Graphite Shadow, Midnight Black, Majestic White, Grand Blue, Slate Gray and Dynamic Sunstone Red.



The 2022 Infiniti Q60 will be available in three grades when it goes on sale this fall.



The Q60 PURE starts at $41,750 MSRP and includes 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic temperature control, brushed aluminum interior trim accents, leatherette-appointed seats, Infiniti InTouch dual touchscreens for infotainment and the wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility.



The Q60 LUXE grade includes the Bose Performance Series sound, Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, Intelligent Cruise Control with Full-Speed Range, heated front seats and steering wheel and leather-appointed seats for $50,300 MSRP.



In addition to standard wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility (new for 2022), each Q60 is also equipped with a high-resolution Infiniti InTouch dual touchscreen display and Infiniti InTouch Services. The system also includes two illuminated USB connections - one Type-A and one Type-C - to support USB-based Android Auto infotainment.

The 2022 Q60 is expected to arrive in U.S. showrooms later this month for $41,750 MSRP to start with other markets to follow later.

A 13-speaker Bose Performance Series sound system with Bose Centerpoint surround signal processing is standard on Q60 LUXE and Q60 RED SPORT 400.

