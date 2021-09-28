Reanimated Infiniti Q50 Eau Rouge Sports a “Subtle” Amount of Virtual JDM Mods

Acting as the international flavor of the legendary Nissan Skyline model series, the Infiniti Q50 has been around since the 2014 model year. It already spawned a refresh, as well as the performance-oriented Q50 Red Sport 400.
The latter, unfortunately, isn’t a direct descendant of the Spa-Francorchamps-inspired, F1 tribute Eau Rouge. The Red Sport features “just” 400 horsepower, unlike the Eau Rouge prototype’s GT-R-derived twin-turbocharged V6 engine with 560 horsepower. But, of course, that’s the way business moves in the real world.
Fortunately, virtual artists need not worry about sales figures, marketing, publicity expenses, and the lot. They can just treat any automotive hero according to their will. Case in point, Rostislav Prokop, the pixel master behind the rostislav_prokop account on social media, just decided to premiere his first-ever Infiniti virtual project.
And he specifically selected the Q50 Eau Rouge for that. But, unlike the original, which came to life as a celebration of Infiniti’s then relationship with the world of Formula One and the Infiniti Red Bull Racing team, this one doesn’t have F1 in its sights. Instead, the virtual take on the Q50 Eau Rouge is slightly “different.”
As such, the Q50 Eau Rouge becomes a fully-fledged JDM exotic, nailing just about every point for a textbook tuning approach. Naturally, it all starts with the stance, as the CGI car is slammed into the ground with help from some virtual suspension tinkering and the wired aero bits and pieces. This interpretation also comes with ultra-wide fenders, which are sorely needed to hide the meaty tires, the deep-dish wheels, as well as the pronounced camber.
Of course, that’s not all, folks. Instead, the crimson shade is contrasted by deep black accents on the aero kit, the roof, or inside the exposed engine bay. Well, of course, this interpretation doesn’t need a hood to hide the (presumably tweaked) V6 powerplant...
